Candlelight vigil held for 3 people involved in homicide, death cases

Family and friends remembered the three people who are the center of a homicide and death investigation that happened last week in Byromville. (Source: WALB)

Family and friends remembered the three people who are the center of a homicide and death investigation that happened last week in Byromville.

On Thursday night, dozens of family and friends and Dooly County law enforcement leaned on each other for strength as they gathered to remember Priscilla Adams, Jashon Ingram, and Willie James Merrell.

It was a night of prayer and singing, as residents gathered for a candlelight vigil in Byromville to uplift one another one week after a tragedy.

"It was devastating, we're not used to this type of thing happening in this community," said Chereese Clayton.

Having lived here for 20 years, Clayton was shattered after discovering that Priscilla Adams, 47, 17-month-old Jashon Ingram, and Willie James Merrell, 60, were found dead on Hill Street on the morning of January 25.

"There are not enough people here to have hate," Clayton explained.

In a town of about 600 people, many were living in fear, wondering who could have done such an act to a tight-knit community.

"Let's not hate people. We all must come together and love one another," one pastor said to the crowd.

"They were just all good people," Clayton added.

Standing in solidarity were some of the first responders, Dooly County deputies.

"We're here because we care. We're not here because we think it's the right thing to do," said Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy.

And to reassure residents that they're doing everything to solve the double homicide of Adams and Ingram and the death investigation of Merrell.

"Stay strong, stay together, believe in us, I promise we're giving it all we have," said Sheriff Peavy.

Alongside the GBI, deputies have conducted interviews and followed up on several leads.

"We want closure for this community," explained Sheriff Peavy.

"Just getting together as a community you know just to show each other that the love and support is there," said Clayton.

Sheriff Peavy has beefed up the number of deputies patrolling the streets in Byromville in hopes that will help them catch those who were involved in last week's double homicide and death cases.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.