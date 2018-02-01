1 dead, 1 injured in Lowndes Co. wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

1 dead, 1 injured in Lowndes Co. wreck

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

One person is dead and another injured after a vehicle wrecked in Lowndes County Thursday evening.

According to Cpl. Chris Kelch with the Georgia State Patrol, Jason Dwayne Shelton, 49, of Valdosta, died after a Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Marie Penney, 33, of Valdosta, wrecked on Clyattville Nankin Road at Sand Oak Drive around 5:45 p.m.

Kelch said the car Penney was driving was heading west on Clyattville Nankin Road when it went into a ditch and overturned numerous times.

GSP said Shelton was in the passenger seat, not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

According to Kelch, witnesses tried to revive Shelton, but he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Austin Fiveash.

Penney was wearing a seatbelt but had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for injuries to her head.

GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

