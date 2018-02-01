Lady Blazers sweep Lady Rams in season opener

Rivals Valdosta State and Albany State opened the softball season up against each other on the ASU West Campus Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Blazers swept the doubleheader to open the season (2-0) with the Lady Rams falling to (0-2).

In the first game, a 3-run 5th inning for ASU wasn't enough to overcome an early 6-run deficit as Valdosta State took the win 9-4.

The sequel was less dramatic. VSU won 8-2 not allowing a single score until the 6th inning.

Both squads are in action through the weekend. ASU hosts Lynn College in a doubleheader Friday while VSU travels to Columbus State for a matinee game Saturday at 10.

