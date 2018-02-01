Man wanted in Albany armed robbery in custody - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man wanted in Albany armed robbery in custody

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Kavuri Coleman (Source: APD) Kavuri Coleman (Source: APD)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A man wanted for a chilling armed robbery in Albany was taken into custody Thursday night.

According to the Albany Police Department, Kavuri Marcelis Coleman, 20, was picked up by the Albany Gang Unit in the 1800 block of West Highland Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Coleman had outstanding warrants for armed robbery, possession of a firearm and entering auto in connection with an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highland Avenue in January.

An Albany police report said the victim in the robbery was about to get into his vehicle after leaving work when a man hiding the back seat pointed a gun at him. 

After a fight, the victim gave the suspect cash and the robber ran.

Police said Coleman also had a probation warrant.

The Albany Gang Unit has now filed more charges against Coleman for the following: 

  • Obstruction of an officer
  • Fleeing and attempt to elude 
  • Reckless driving 
  • Theft by receiving motor vehicle 
  • Possession of a firearm during certain crimes 
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute 
  • Possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute 
  • Leaving the scene of an accident 
  • Possession of cocaine 
  • Possession of drug related objects

Coleman is currently at the hospital after he was involved in a single vehicle wreck.

  GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:38 AM EST2018-02-02 05:38:20 GMT
    Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

  New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-02-02 05:33:15 GMT
    (Source: Femi Anderson)(Source: Femi Anderson)

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

  ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-02 05:14:07 GMT
    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

