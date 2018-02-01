Man wanted in Albany armed robbery in custody

A man wanted for a chilling armed robbery in Albany was taken into custody Thursday night.

According to the Albany Police Department, Kavuri Marcelis Coleman, 20, was picked up by the Albany Gang Unit in the 1800 block of West Highland Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Coleman had outstanding warrants for armed robbery, possession of a firearm and entering auto in connection with an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highland Avenue in January.

An Albany police report said the victim in the robbery was about to get into his vehicle after leaving work when a man hiding the back seat pointed a gun at him.

After a fight, the victim gave the suspect cash and the robber ran.

Police said Coleman also had a probation warrant.

The Albany Gang Unit has now filed more charges against Coleman for the following:

Obstruction of an officer

Fleeing and attempt to elude

Reckless driving

Theft by receiving motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm during certain crimes

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute

Leaving the scene of an accident

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug related objects

Coleman is currently at the hospital after he was involved in a single vehicle wreck.

