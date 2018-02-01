Hopefuls audition for movie roles in 'Exorcism of Lincoln High'

The movie is scheduled to start filming in mid-February across Albany. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of people came to audition for a major new movie preparing to start filming in Albany.

The film is being produced by Londonderry Productions.

Miranda Hudson, a mother in her 30's, drove from Atlanta for her audition.

"Just really to try something new in my life," said Hudson. "I go to work everyday 9 to 5. Have the baby. And I just thought this would be fun."

For this half hour, the O.A.S. Casting officials were auditioning Hudson among a dozen people, including Sarah Knowles, an 18-year-old Albany Tech student.

Knowles hopes this audition could lead to something bigger. "I feel like it can open me more into what I love doing, which is anything production involved," said Knowles. "Whether it's being behind or in front of the camera."

Casting officials said more than 300 people answered the casting call sent out on social media.

"Really looking forward to casting people right here in Albany," said O.A.S Casting Director Olunbajo Sonubi. "Partially because we are shooting here, we want to involve the community as much as we can."

And that is good news for Miranda Kennedy, 25, who has experience in community theater and a love for acting.

"It was an opportunity," said Kennedy. "An experience. It's something I've never done before. And I was just really excited to try it out."

The entire audition behind closed door took only a few minutes. One by one each hopeful was called behind closed doors for a quick performance. There are several parts to be cast, and the talent scouts said it's all about what you bring into that room to show them.

"We just want to see what people have," said O.A.S. Casting Associate Carole Kaboya. "Sometimes some of the best performances are from people who aren't trained. They are just here to tell their own story."

"I was more nervous than I thought I'd be, but it was really fun and they are very sweet in there. They made you feel comfortable," said Hudson.

The hopefuls will find out soon if they are cast. The movie is scheduled to start filming in mid-February across Albany.

Much of the movie is expected to be filmed at Albany High School, but managers are working with the hospital and Albany city officials for other shooting locations.

Georgia's film and television production industry is the third largest in the United States, behind only California and New York State.

In 2015, it generated an economic impact of $6 billion and is fast growing, which is good news for the state's economy and the dreams of Georgians wanting to be a part of the industry.

