Personal property fires rise in Lowndes County

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Officials have seen an increase in private property fired in Lowndes County. (Source: WALB) Officials have seen an increase in private property fired in Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

People in Lowndes County are allowed to burn debris every first and third Saturday of the month, but county leaders said they have noticed a spike in fires getting out of control.

Officials said the fires have been starting because people have been failing to clear the areas around that they plan to burn.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Paige Dukes said you must have a permit from Georgia Forestry in order to burn, which is free. She added that only vegetative land waste can be burned, not trash or car parts.

Dukes said there should be two people present when burning, that way if the fire gets away from you, someone can help put it out or assist if you are in danger.

"We want to make sure that everyone remembers that you're responsible for your fire, for your smoke, Georgia Forestry has some great tips online as far as the safety that you should practice when you're burning," explained Dukes.

If the fire grows too big to handle, you should call 911.

  • GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

  • New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

  • ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

