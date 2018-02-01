Officials investigate South Georgia Pecan explosion

Officials are working to determine the cause of a silo explosion in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Work continued Thursday night in Valdosta to find out what caused the explosion in a silo at the South Georgia Pecan Company just 24 hours ago.

Workers have been on the scene since Thursday morning, assessing the damage and what caused the explosion.

The Valdosta Fire Department was standing by in case assistance was needed.

Officials with 911 said they got around 25 calls in relation to the explosion, which was felt over two miles away.

"No residential home damage, we got a call from the Red Cross wanting to know if anybody was displaced, but no severe damage that we know, just a few business windows broken," explained James Clinkscales with the Valdosta Fire Department.

Clinkscales said that business owners who were affected by the explosion will more than likely need to consult with their insurance provider about repairs.

The investigation will continue until officials get to the root of the problem.

