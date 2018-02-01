Officials investigate South Georgia Pecan explosion - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials investigate South Georgia Pecan explosion

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Connect
Officials are working to determine the cause of a silo explosion in Valdosta. (Source: WALB) Officials are working to determine the cause of a silo explosion in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Work continued Thursday night in Valdosta to find out what caused the explosion in a silo at the South Georgia Pecan Company just 24 hours ago.

Workers have been on the scene since Thursday morning, assessing the damage and what caused the explosion. 

The Valdosta Fire Department was standing by in case assistance was needed.

Officials with 911 said they got around 25 calls in relation to the explosion, which was felt over two miles away.

"No residential home damage, we got a call from the Red Cross wanting to know if anybody was displaced, but no severe damage that we know, just a few business windows broken," explained James Clinkscales with the Valdosta Fire Department.

Clinkscales said that business owners who were affected by the explosion will more than likely need to consult with their insurance provider about repairs. 

The investigation will continue until officials get to the root of the problem.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:38 AM EST2018-02-02 05:38:20 GMT
    Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

  • New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-02-02 05:33:15 GMT
    (Source: Femi Anderson)(Source: Femi Anderson)

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

  • ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-02 05:14:07 GMT
    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly