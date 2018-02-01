Kayak Attack Adventures to open downtown Albany storefront

The first of three new businesses moving into downtown Albany was announced at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, and there is nothing else like it in that part of the city.

Kayak Attack Adventures will open on Front Street in April, offering kayak and biking tours, plus healthy juices and smoothies.

The owner of this water-dependent business believes they have found the perfect spot for their growing company to thrive, right along the beautiful Flint River.

WALB News 10's Melissa Hodges caught up with the owner just minutes after the big announcement.

"You know when we started, we only had five kayaks, we bought a bunch of kayaks in the off-season and now we have 45," said Josh Lorber, the owner of Kayak Attack Adventures.

Open two and a half years, Kayak Attack has seen tremendous growth, with more people taking to the city's unique waterways, exploring and enjoying the natural beauty of Albany.

The owner said opening a storefront downtown, which will include a healthy smoothie and juice bar, just steps from where people can launch, simply makes sense, offering more convenience for his customers.

"But, now with the new location, customers are going to come to the store first," said Lorber. "So, instead of shuttling our customers from point A to point B, they are going to come to the store and walk right out to the launch point."

"It is only going to enhance what is happening down there," said Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

Hubbard said there must be a logical "connection" between businesses moving into downtown and the long-term vision for downtown redevelopment.

"When you go down there you want to have certain things that kind of connect. You want it to be where people can walk down there, go to different areas and enjoy themselves," explained Hubbard.

And, the obvious connection to nature that downtown Albany enjoys, is a prime reason for downtown's newest business owner to want to be there.

"Since day one, we (Lorber and his family) always go downtown. We are always down there with the kids. And, we love that building (127 Front Street). And, it is just perfect we were able to get in there and help bring people to downtown Albany. With the brewery and the Flats opening up, I think it is just perfect time," said Lorber.

On Friday, after 1 p.m., leaders will announce another new business moving into downtown.

There will be a third new business named on Saturday.

