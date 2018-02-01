Mayor looks at future of old Albany Theatre

Albany's mayor said protecting downtown historic buildings is important for downtown redevelopment. (Source: WALB)

Last week, Albany's historic old theater caught fire.

The building sustained significant damage.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard said the building itself will require a large financial investment to bring it back to life.

"We really do want to renovate that because it is such a historic building. We just couldn't find a partner. That really needs to be, in my opinion, a public private partnership," said Hubbard.

Homeless people were inside the building when the fire started.

One man died from smoke and soot inhalation.

