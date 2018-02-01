Mother of Thomasville 12-year-old shot by teen brother arrested

The mother of a Thomasville 12-year-old boy, that was shot by another family member in November, is now facing charges.

Laquinta Williams was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

She is the mother of the 12-year-old but she also is the mother of the 15-year-old boy, charged with the shooting.

The shooting happened at 311 E. Monroe Street in Thomasville. That's where the family was living at the time.

Investigators said the firearm used in the shooting was stolen two days earlier from a vehicle parked on East Clay Street.

According to investigators, Laquinta has 11 children.

The 12-year-old and other children have been removed from their mother's home, according to Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

The 12-year-old boy, who was shot in the head, was hospitalized at a Tallahassee hospital.

Investigators said he's lucky to be alive.

"The child, who was in dire condition, is doing well. When it happened, the situation looked bleak. The recovery was nothing short of a miracle." explained Holmes.

Investigators said that Laquinta has been arrested a few times.

Holmes said police receive complaints from neighbors at each place she lives.

The brother charged in the shooting is serving a two-year sentence at the Loftiss Regional Youth Detention Center after being convicted of reckless conduct.

Holmes said the teen's sentence includes convictions on other charges as well.

Laquinta was charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with two counts of cruelty to a child in the second degree.

Laquinta, who is being held in the Thomas County Jail, made her first court appearance on Thursday at a bond hearing.