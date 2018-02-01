Thomasville police see spike in property crime

Police said they believe teens are behind the crime spree. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville police said property crime is out of control. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville police said property crime is out of control.

"It's a definite crime spike. It mostly involved juveniles," said Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

According to CrimeReports.com, officers have responded to 64 theft-related incidents in 30 days, averaging just over two per day.

Police said they believe teens are behind the crime spree.

"Juveniles are difficult to keep in custody, generally our repeat offenders are just that, they repeat because they continue to be released," explained Holmes.

Incident reports show these crimes aren't just crimes of opportunity due to open doors, but property is actually being damaged in the act.

In some reports, you can see details mentioning 'bricks being thrown through windows and front doors smashed in.'

The possible crooks are getting more aggressive.

"A lot of it is delinquent acts, we aren't sure of their motive, a lot of them are shattering windows and taking off running but a lot of them are shattering windows and going in the businesses and taking things," said Holmes.

Some businesses that have been recent targets are car dealerships, police said car keys are being stolen and then the teens will return to steal the actual car it belongs to at a later date.

During all of this, investigators have noticed a new mode of operation, one they are catching on to very quickly.

The individuals will go near the back of the business and cut the power off before entering the buildings so no video can be recorded or alarms triggered.

"We are starting to focus more behind the business instead of just ride the streets and look at the front of the business, so there is a lot of tactics that we're doing differently to try to identify these individuals," explained Holmes.

The main message police have for the community is lock your doors to your car, house and business.

Police said if valuables are in plain sight, you open yourself up to becoming a potential victim.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.