Man wanted on more than 20 charges between Dougherty, Mitchell counties arrested

An Albany man wanted for multiple crimes across Southwest Georgia is now behind bars in.

Kareem Williams faced a judge in Mitchell County on Thursday, but he has a criminal history in Dougherty County as well.

Williams has been on both Mitchell and Dougherty counties' radar for quite some time now.

In court Thursday, Williams shook his head as the judge read out his charges, including four counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault, burglary, entering autos and firearm possession.

At the time of his arrest, Williams had just been released on bond from a Florida jail.

Williams, TiCorey Frazier and Johntorious Flemming are accused of robbing four people at gunpoint in Camilla on Raye Ridge Road back in June.

Investigators said the three stole more than $1,000 dollars from the victims and the keys to all their cars.

Frazier and Flemming are also facing similar charges.

In Dougherty County, Williams has been charged with more than nine crimes ranging from aggravated assault to weapons.

He is one of the men investigators believe was involved in a home invasion on Gravel Hill road.

Last June, Francis "Putt" Weatherbee was stabbed, shot and left for dead there.

Williams and John Devon Mincey face several charges in connection with the assault.

Police have also recovered safes stolen during that home invasion.

Weatherbee is now paralyzed from the waist down, but family members said he is still in good spirits.

WALB is working to find out when Williams be extradited back to Dougherty County to face those charges.

