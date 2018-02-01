Students in Thomas Co. receive flu shots

Students in Thomas County are hoping to avoid the flu. (Source: WALB)

Students in Thomas County are hoping to avoid the flu.

Health Department Officials said the virus is rampant this year.

MORE FLU COVERAGE:

+State health officials confirm 3 of 37 flu-related deaths were in South GA

+Health officials offer free flu shots

+Flu epidemic: Death confirmed, hospitals restrict visitation

Four-hundred students and staff attended a flu shot event held by the Thomas County Health Department at Garrison Pilcher Elementary on Thursday.

Health Department officials said the shot may not completely prevent you from getting the flu but it can weaken your symptoms.

"They are saying the flu shot is probably only 30 percent effective, however, it lessens the symptoms you have," said County Nurse Manager Carolyn Simmons.

"Flu cases are on the rise this year throughout the state and nation so we wanted to do a preventative measure," explained Associate Superintendent Lisa Williams.

If you still need a flu shot, health department staff said it's not late to get one.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.