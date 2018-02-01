Chehaw starts work on new endangered pig exhibit

Park officials have started work on a new exhibit for critically endangered Visayan Warty pigs! (Source: Chehaw Facebook page)

Chehaw Park made an exciting announcement on Facebook.

Park officials have started work on a new exhibit for critically endangered Visayan Warty pigs.

According to park officials, there are only 200 warty pigs believed to be left in their native habitat of the Philippines.

That makes them the rarest of all wild pigs.

That exhibit will be across from the Colobus monkeys.

No word yet on when construction will be finished.

