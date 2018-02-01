Mitchell Co. officials investigate claim man collected urine fro - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mitchell Co. officials investigate claim man collected urine from students

By WALB News Team
MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) -

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that was made about a man collecting urine samples from Baconton Charter School. 

Investigators say the report said the man went to the school to speak with his nephew. 

While there, the report said he asked his nephew and another student for a urine sample. 

The other student did provide a sample. 

Investigators said no one was injured in the incident.

