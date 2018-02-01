APD sees uptick in car break-ins and burglaries - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD sees uptick in car break-ins and burglaries

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police said they're seeing an uptick in burglaries and car break-ins, especially on the west side of Albany.

Police responded to several car break-ins in the Pointe North Apartments and the Holiday Inn Express areas. 

Not only were electronics stolen, but multiple guns were also stolen. 

Dillard Glover with APD's Community Relations Unit said he may sound like a broken record, but he wants to keep repeating the message for you to keep valuables and firearms out of your cars and always keep your car locked. 

"The gun cannot protect you and benefit you if it's in the car and you're somewhere else," Glover said.  "If you're going to get out of the car, and you're staying in a hotel, take your firearm with you. If you want to secure it, secure it in your room."

Police are still investigating what type of tool was used in these recent entering autos.

Glover described a possible vehicle of interest as a gold, early to mid-2000's, crown vehicle or Mercury Marquis. 

 If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. 

