APD: Hundreds of dollars worth of beer stolen from Albany restaurant

Hundreds of dollars worth of beer were stolen from one East Albany restaurant, according to police reports.

And it was all caught on camera.

The owner said his restaurant wasn't just burglarized once, it's been broken into twice in the past three weeks.

Ramiro Alvarez owns Taqueria El Guero off Sylvester Highway.

He said his business has been there for over a year, and nothing like this has ever happened.

Now he and police need your help identifying the man who broke into his business.

Surveillance video captured a man, carrying a suitcase, walking around the back of the restaurant early Tuesday morning around 4.

Alvarez told police the burglar entered his mobile kitchen and beer cooler by cutting the chain that kept it locked.

He said the burglar then stole nearly $400 worth of beer and $150 worth of napkins and paper towels.

"This does not happen on a regular basis," said Alvarez. "Unfortunately, we're going to have things like this that happen. But that should not prevent us from visiting our local businesses, restaurants, department stores. We should just keep on doing what we do: shopping, and eating, and supporting local businesses."

Alvarez said a week and a half ago, two men, one who he believes is the man on video, broke in the business and stole six to seven hundred dollars worth of beer.

Alvarez said he's increased security at his restaurant since the crimes.

If you recognize the man in this video or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

