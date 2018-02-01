APD: Hundreds of dollars worth of beer stolen from Albany restau - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD: Hundreds of dollars worth of beer stolen from Albany restaurant

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
Police need your help identifying the man on this surveillance video (Source: WALB) Police need your help identifying the man on this surveillance video (Source: WALB)
The El Guero restaurant owner said it was broken into twice (Source: WALB) The El Guero restaurant owner said it was broken into twice (Source: WALB)
Ramiro Alvarez (Source: WALB) Ramiro Alvarez (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Hundreds of dollars worth of beer were stolen from one East Albany restaurant, according to police reports. 

And it was all caught on camera. 

The owner said his restaurant wasn't just burglarized once, it's been broken into twice in the past three weeks.

Ramiro Alvarez owns Taqueria El Guero off Sylvester Highway. 

He said his business has been there for over a year, and nothing like this has ever happened.

Now he and police need your help identifying the man who broke into his business. 

Surveillance video captured a man, carrying a suitcase, walking around the back of the restaurant early Tuesday morning around 4.

Alvarez told police the burglar entered his mobile kitchen and beer cooler by cutting the chain that kept it locked. 

He said the burglar then stole nearly $400 worth of beer and $150 worth of napkins and paper towels. 

"This does not happen on a regular basis," said Alvarez. "Unfortunately, we're going to have things like this that happen. But that should not prevent us from visiting our local businesses, restaurants, department stores. We should just keep on doing what we do: shopping, and eating, and supporting local businesses."

Alvarez said a week and a half ago, two men, one who he believes is the man on video, broke in the business and stole six to seven hundred dollars worth of beer. 

Alvarez said he's increased security at his restaurant since the crimes.

If you recognize the man in this video or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:38 AM EST2018-02-02 05:38:20 GMT
    Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

  • New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-02-02 05:33:15 GMT
    (Source: Femi Anderson)(Source: Femi Anderson)

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

  • ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-02 05:14:07 GMT
    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly