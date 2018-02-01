Ashburn PD searches for armed, dangerous man - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Ashburn PD searches for armed, dangerous man

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
Frank Smith, Jr. (Source: Ashburn PD) Frank Smith, Jr. (Source: Ashburn PD)
ASHBURN, GA (WALB) -

The Ashburn Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Frank Smith, Jr. is a 67-year-old man from Lithonia. He stands 6' 3" tall and weighs 220lbs.

Smith is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery (Family Violence) for the beating of his wife.

He is also on parole for a prior murder charge and has a warrant for parole violation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frank Smith, please call Ashburn Police Department at (229) 567-2323 or 911.

Again, Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:38 AM EST2018-02-02 05:38:20 GMT
    Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

  • New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-02-02 05:33:15 GMT
    (Source: Femi Anderson)(Source: Femi Anderson)

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

  • ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-02 05:14:07 GMT
    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly