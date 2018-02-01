Ashburn PD searches for armed, dangerous man

The Ashburn Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Frank Smith, Jr. is a 67-year-old man from Lithonia. He stands 6' 3" tall and weighs 220lbs.

Smith is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery (Family Violence) for the beating of his wife.

He is also on parole for a prior murder charge and has a warrant for parole violation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frank Smith, please call Ashburn Police Department at (229) 567-2323 or 911.

Again, Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

