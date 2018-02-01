Downtown storefront soon to be filled

We now know what the first of three new businesses coming to downtown Albany will be.

Kayak Attack Adventures, with Smoothie and Juice Bar is coming soon.

Kayak Attack adventures will be at 127 Front Street.

The kayak and canoe rental shop, will offer kayak and canoe trips ranging from one to seven hours on the Kinchafoonee Creek, Flint River, and Muckalee Creek.

