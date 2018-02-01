Downtown storefront soon to be filled

We now know what the first of three new businesses coming to downtown Albany will be.
Kayak Attack Adventures, with Smoothie and Juice Bar is coming soon.
Kayak Attack adventures will be at 127 Front Street.
The kayak and canoe rental shop, will offer kayak and canoe trips ranging from one to seven hours on the Kinchafoonee Creek, Flint River, and Muckalee Creek.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.