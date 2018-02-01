Service center hosts pageant for disabled

It's time to put your old prom dresses and suits to good use!

The Mitchell Baker Service Center which has a day program for adults with developmental disabilities is hosting its annual beauty pageant on Valentine's Day.

Last year's winner, Debra Wallace will retire her crown. The center has also added a competition for the men at the center.

"It is so much fun," said MBSC Director Ginna Waters. "It is their moment to shine. I mean they shop for clothes, they get their hair done, and we kind of do a little glam squad that day for them."

The center is looking for donations of dresses and suits for the contestants.

If you'd like to help out, you can drop off items at the service center at 65 Industrial Blvd, in Camilla.

The pageant is open to the public as well. It will be on February 14th at 10:00 a. m.

