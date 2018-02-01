Most Wanted: Kavuri Coleman

Albany police are looking for a man they say hid in his victim's car to rob him.

Investigators say on the morning of January third, Kavuri Coleman, 20, broke into a man's car in the 300 block of Highland Avenue and hid in the back seat

The victim told police that when got inside, Coleman pulled a gun, and demanded money. The two got into a struggle, but luckily, the victim wasn't hurt..

Arrest warrants have been issued for Coleman for armed robbery, Possession of a firearm, and entering auto.

If you know where he is, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

