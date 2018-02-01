Most Wanted: Kavuri Coleman - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Most Wanted: Kavuri Coleman

Kavuri Coleman (Source: APD) Kavuri Coleman (Source: APD)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police are looking for a man they say hid in his victim's car to rob him.

Investigators say on the morning of January third, Kavuri Coleman, 20, broke into a man's car in the 300 block of Highland Avenue and hid in the back seat

The victim told police that when got inside, Coleman pulled a gun, and demanded money. The two got into a struggle, but luckily, the victim wasn't hurt..

Arrest warrants have been issued for Coleman for armed robbery, Possession of a firearm, and entering auto.

If you know where he is, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    GBI makes arrest in 21-year-old homicide case

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:38 AM EST2018-02-02 05:38:20 GMT
    Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)Octavious Alexander Rivera has been arrested in a homicide investigation that began nearly 22 years ago. (Source: WALB)

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

     On May 19, 1996, Bridgett Parker was found dead behind a vacant mobile home on Lulaville Road in Fitzgerald by the property owner. 

    More >>

  • New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    New art exhibit opens at Albany Area Art Council

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:33 AM EST2018-02-02 05:33:15 GMT
    (Source: Femi Anderson)(Source: Femi Anderson)

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

    Albany art lovers converged on the Albany Area Art Council on Thursday night for the "I Am Man" exhibit.

    More >>

  • ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    ASU's ROTC hosts annual contracting ceremony for 7 cadets

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-02-02 05:14:07 GMT
    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Several Albany State University ROTC students are one step closer to joining the U.S. Army after a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly