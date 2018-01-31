Do you know the differences between 1040, 1040EZ, 1040A?

The Cordele Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting.More >>
The Cordele Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting.More >>
The Mitchell Baker Service Center has a new beauty king and queen.More >>
The Mitchell Baker Service Center has a new beauty king and queen.More >>
Visitors are re-thinking their stay in the Good Life City after business owners took a look at their security on Wednesday.More >>
Visitors are re-thinking their stay in the Good Life City after business owners took a look at their security on Wednesday.More >>
Tax season is officially here, and in order for you to get those refund checks, you’ll need to figure out which 1040 tax form you’ll need to file.More >>
Tax season is officially here, and in order for you to get those refund checks, you’ll need to figure out which 1040 tax form you’ll need to file.More >>
Turner County will soon re-open EMS station 2 -- located on the west side of railroad tracks in Ashburn. Some people had concerns after it closed last July, that ambulances might get stopped by trains while out on emergency calls.More >>
Turner County will soon re-open EMS station 2 -- located on the west side of railroad tracks in Ashburn. Some people had concerns after it closed last July, that ambulances might get stopped by trains while out on emergency calls.More >>