LCMC begins moving through Certificate of Need appeals process

The Lee County Hospital project is now starting to move through the Department of Community Health appeals process.

The Certificate of Need for the Lee County Medical Center was approved in Mid-November.

Within a month, Crisp Regional Medical Center, Dougherty County and the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals had sent a request to appeal the state's decision.

DCH records show the department has appointed Appeals Panel Chairperson Ellwood Oakley as the hearing officer.

Oakley will determine whether appeals were filed on time and if the appellants have standing.

If those standards are not met, CON rules state the hearing officer may deny the request.

Oakley will also be tasked with reviewing pre-hearing motions and arguments from different sides of the appeal.

