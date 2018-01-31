Four Peach State players on Super Bowl rosters

There are four players who played their college football in the state of Georgia, who are also members of the Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots, who face off in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Only one Peach State player is on the NFC champion Eagles' roster. He is linebacker Dannell Ellerbe. He is 32 years old, with nine years NFL experience, and played for Coach Mark Richt with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Patriots have two former Bulldogs, who also played under Richt. They are center David Andrews, who's been in the league for three years, and receiver Malcolm Mitchell, a wide receiver from Valdosta, who is on injured reserve, and not playing. They were teammates at Georgia, and are both 25.

Shaq Mason, 24, is a three year NFL player, who is an offensive lineman, and played his college ball at Georgia Tech under Coach Paul Johnson.

The Super Bowl will be seen Sunday at 6:00 on WALB-NBC.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.