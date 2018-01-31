Camilla church fire ruled as arson

A fire that left a Camilla church badly damaged has been ruled as arson.

The fire happened around 8 am Tuesday at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Pinecliff Road.

Glen Allen, a spokesman for the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, said Wednesday morning that the fire was the result of arson.

Several items were missing from the church, and investigators believe the fire was started in an attempt to cover up a burglary

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have seen someone near the church to call the arson hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Rewards of up to $10,000 are given for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.

The Mitchell County Fire Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are assisting with the investigation.

