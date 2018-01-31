Perry awarded honorary jersey ahead of McDonald's All American Game

Thomasville's Reggie Perry is one step closer to competing against some of the best high school basketball players in the country.

Perry was given an honorary game jersey ahead of the McDonald's All American Games.

24 of the countries top boys and girls basketball players will go head-to-head in March, including Perry.

The event aims to pin the best against the best and does that by narrowing down two teams of twelve from more than 700 nominees nationwide.

LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant have all played in the game in years past.

Perry took the opportunity to thank his family, coaches and teammates for all that they've helped him achieve.

"[My dad] started training me as a little boy. We would get up in the morning, when no one else was out of bed," Perry said. "You're the one who taught me discipline, you taught me how to stay humble and hungry and you continually teach me the game."

Perry's coach also applauded him during the ceremony.

"Its all because of Reggie and his teammates believing in him and his coaching staff believing in him," Thomasville Head Coach Benjamin Tillman said. "I really do appreciate everything that he's done and his teammates surrounding him."

Perry's mother Kim was also presented the Dream Champion Award.

The 2018 McDonald's All American Game will be played on March 28 in Atlanta.

