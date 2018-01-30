Experts discuss weather preparedness at forum

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard said she was happy with how the forum went. (Source: WALB)

A group of leaders in Dougherty County gave residents suggestions to help them prepare for a future weather emergency. (Source: WALB)

Albany's Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and her Economic Development Coalition are working to better prepare residents if we were to have another weather event like January 2017.

On Tuesday the coalition hosted a public forum to answer questions about storm recovery and severe weather preparation.

WALB News 10's Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo began the forum talking about weather preparedness.

Residents also heard from United Way's Executive Director and Interim County Administrator Michael McCoy about how far the county has come in the last year.

He spoke about things the county has learned as well as some of the projects that are planned for the future.

"There was some great information disseminated here and I do hope the residents who were present were able to get enough information," said Mayor Hubbard.

One of the biggest concerns residents have had in relation to severe weather readiness is home insurance.

Many insurance companies have been working closely with homeowners since last year.

The president of Fleming & Riles Insurance, Clint Ivy, spoke at the mayor's forum as well.

He said a lot of people in the area didn't have enough coverage on their homes before January's storms.

"I think it's a good time to review your coverages. Talk to your insurance agent and make sure you have enough coverage. It's new, it's January, and people are doing new year's resolutions," said Ivy.

Ivy said many times people think they should insure their home for what they bought it for, but that's not always the case.

