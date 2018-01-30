Experts discuss weather preparedness at forum

Albany's Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and her Economic Development Coalition are working to better prepare residents if we were to have another weather event like January 2017.More >>
A group of Albany residents are working to build a brighter future for African Americans in the Good Life City. On Tuesday night they gathered for 'The State of Black Albany' at the Civil Rights Institute.More >>
Mike McCoy's attorney, Maurice King, Tuesday night confirmed to WALB News 10 that he has sent an ante litem notice to county commissioners that he intends to file a lawsuit for McCoy.More >>
Five South Georgians, either from Fitzgerald or Douglas, were sentenced in Federal court on Tuesday for running what federal prosecutors called a drug distribution network to Calhoun State prison.More >>
Valdosta police are searching for a man who is facing charges of aggravated assault.More >>
