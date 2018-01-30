New interim administrator plans to file lawsuit against Dougherty County

The Dougherty County interim administrator intends to file a $3 million lawsuit against the county.

On Tuesday night, Mike McCoy's Attorney Maurice King confirmed that he has sent an ante litem notice to county commissioners that he intends to file a lawsuit for McCoy.

King said the lawsuit will claim commissioners extended their search for the interim administrator in retaliation against McCoy, because of his activities as a whistleblower.

Last year the county paid McCoy $50,000 to settle a lawsuit he threatened to file.

On Tuesday, McCoy told WALB News 10 that he had no comment on the notice.

McCoy has worked for the county for 20 years and will begin his duties as interim administrator on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.