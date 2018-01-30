5 South Georgians sentenced for distributing drugs into Calhoun State Prison

Five South Georgians, either from Fitzgerald or Douglas, were sentenced in Federal court on Tuesday for running what federal prosecutors called a drug distribution network to Calhoun State prison.

At Albany's Federal Courthouse, Irvin Falcon, 23, of Fitzgerald was sentenced to serve 260 months in federal prison. Falcon is currently an inmate in state prison for burglary.

Prosecutors said Falcon was an inmate at Calhoun State Prison in 2017 when he used a contraband phone to arrange meth and pot deliveries to the prison.

Prosecutors say Falcon and four other network gang members plead guilty to distributing Meth.

