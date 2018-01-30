Man wanted by Valdosta police after aggravated assault

Valdosta police are searching for a man who is facing charges of aggravated assault. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta police are searching for a man who is facing charges of aggravated assault.

The Valdosta Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. Monday night in the 1700 block of Almond Tree Place.

According to police, a man, who was familiar with the residents, broke down a door and physically assaulted two women in front of a child, leaving one of them injured.

Police said they believe the women knew the suspect.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said neighbors should be on the lookout until he is caught.

"Any time that you see something that doesn't look right, screaming, yelling, signs of a disturbance, don't hesitate to call it in. Sometimes it may be someone just having a good time, but we'd ride by in two minutes and be out there just to make sure everything is okay. But a lot of times it may be something," said Bembry.

Bembry said the woman who was injured is doing well now. He said that this case is still under investigation and they are only able to release very little information at this time.

