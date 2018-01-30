Thomasville police to upgrade in-car camera systems

The Thomasville Police Department is working to upgrade in-car cameras. (Source: WALB)

The Thomasville Police Department is hoping to install new in-car video cameras in over a dozen patrol cars within the next few weeks.

On Monday, the city council voted to approve the purchase of 18 cameras.

This is phase two of the police department's plan to upgrade all their camera systems.

Last year the city purchased 25 cameras for patrol cars.

The new cameras are high definition. They will replace older cameras currently in the patrol cars.

"My ultimate goal is to get all my cars, including CID and admin, in-car cameras. That's a 2018 project, or 2019 should I say," said Chief Troy Rich.

Council member David Hufstetler said in the city council meeting that he supports the camera upgrades. He said it adds to the department's goal of being transparent.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.