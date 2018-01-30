Thomasville police to upgrade in-car camera systems

Mike McCoy's attorney, Maurice King, Tuesday night confirmed to WALB News 10 that he has sent an ante litem notice to county commissioners that he intends to file a lawsuit for McCoy.More >>
Five South Georgians, either from Fitzgerald or Douglas, were sentenced in Federal court on Tuesday for running what federal prosecutors called a drug distribution network to Calhoun State prison.More >>
Valdosta police are searching for a man who is facing charges of aggravated assault.More >>
The Thomasville Police Department is hoping to install new in-car video cameras in over a dozen patrol cars within the next few weeks.More >>
According to some realtors, Albany's housing market is 'hot' right now. And, for first-time home-buyers, the time to purchase a home might be better than ever.More >>
