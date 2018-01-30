City hosts First time home-buyer workshop Saturday

According to some realtors, Albany's housing market is 'hot' right now. (Source: WALB)

According to some realtors, Albany's housing market is 'hot' right now. And, for first-time home-buyers, the time to purchase a home might be better than ever.

"One of my best friends in real estate had 10 closings in December. 10! That is unheard of. We are in a much better place than we have been in years in Albany, Georgia in terms of home-buyers," said Broker/Owner of Brown Real Estate Becky Brown.

Things are so much better, that Brown put the pause on her retirement plans and she is enjoying helping first-time home-buyers.

"I am currently working with two young women who have great jobs, both single parents, who want a home. And, I think it is awesome to give them a home," explained Brown.

"It is a good time to buy right now, prices are down, a good interest rate. We have funding that we can assist qualified buyers with," said Albany Housing Counselor Betty Jean Jackson Burton.

Government funding through HOME and Community Development Block Grants are available right now for qualified first-time home buyers.

On Saturday, the city of Albany will be partnering with realtors like Brown and other experts to host a day-long 'Homebuyer Education Workshop', a requirement in order to qualify for financial help with closing costs or a down payment.

"We have lost a lot of properties in these tornadoes, and a lot of them were rental properties or maybe even their homes. And, now we have a chance to get out there, get a new home, get in a safe environment to raise their children and their families," said Brown. "You know, maybe it is time for a rebirth for Albany."

Prospective home buyers have to attend the seminar in order to qualify for the federal grants. It will be held on Saturday, February 2, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Microbusiness Enterprise Center at 230 South Jackson Street in Albany.

It's free, and pre-registration is required.

Seating is limited and registration is due by Thursday, February 1, at 4 p.m.

A registration form must be completed and submitted to the Department of Community and Economic Development at 230 South Jackson Street, Suite 315.

If you have questions, you can call (229) 483-7650 or email bjackson@dougherty.ga.us

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.