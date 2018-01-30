City of Douglas approves new golf cart ordinance

A new ordinance in Douglas will require golf cart owners to register their vehicles. (Source: Pixabay)

The Douglas City Commission has passed a new ordinance requiring all golf carts within the city limits to be registered with the city of Douglas Marshal's Office.

The new ordinance became effective on January 8.

Requirements for registering golf carts:

The golf cart must weigh less than 1,300 pounds and cannot exceed 20 mph per state law If the vehicle does not comply, it cannot be legally registered or used on paths

Owners of golf carts must provide the VIN number, cart year, make, model and color

Once the cart is registered, owners will receive a decal that must be placed on the cart for use on city streets. Also, drivers of the carts must adhere to these regulations:

Drivers of permitted golf carts must have a valid state-issued driver's license

Drivers must adhere to all traffic laws

Before operating the cart on authorized roads, proof of minimum insurance coverage on auto insurance must be provided: Bodily Injury Liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident; Property damage liability $25,000 per person; Uninsured motorist bodily injury $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Carts may only be driven on city approved two-lane roads where there is one lane of traffic for the direction of travel and has a speed limit of 35 mph or less

Golf carts may not be operated on any road that has been designated a part of the state or federal highway system Peterson Avenue., Madison Avenue, Ward Street, Ashley Street, Baker Highway, Willacoochee Highway, 206 Connector, and Bowens Mill Road



The Douglas Police Department will begin issuing citations for those operating golf carts on city streets and property without the proper permit/decal.

You can get a full copy of the new ordinance at the Douglas Police Department, Douglas Marshal's Office or on the city of Douglas' website.

