American Red Cross is in national shortage for blood donations

The American Red Cross needs your help, and students at Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College lent a hand Tuesday.

The Red Cross said winter storms and flu epidemic across the nation have caused fewer donors to come out and give blood, causing a national shortage.

ABAC held a Red Cross blood drive allowing students and faculty to give blood.

The American Red Cross Account Manager for South West Georgia, Shea Register, said that school drives like these help make up the difference.

"Due to the flu we have a shortage, we are on a shortage that I had mentioned earlier, O- A- are drastically low but we need all blood types at this point," said Register.

If you are interested in giving blood, the American Red Cross will be at the Tifton Mall Wednesday between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. between JC Penny's and Maurice's. You can also visit the organization's website for future drives.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.