Pretoria Fields to bring yoga and beer together

Pretoria Fields to bring yoga and beer together

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Pretoria Fields will be hosting Yoga on Tap on Thursday. (Source: Pretoria Fields Facebook page) Pretoria Fields will be hosting Yoga on Tap on Thursday. (Source: Pretoria Fields Facebook page)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If you're looking for total relaxation, then Yoga on Tap might just be the perfect event for you.

Pretoria Fields will be hosting the zen-filled, beer-infused event on Thursday.

Yogis and beer enthusiasts alike are encouraged to bring their own mats and their yoga selves.

It will begin at 6 p.m. on February 1, at Pretoria Fields Collective located at 120 Pine Avenue.

