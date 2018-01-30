Pretoria Fields to bring yoga and beer together

Pretoria Fields will be hosting Yoga on Tap on Thursday. (Source: Pretoria Fields Facebook page)

If you're looking for total relaxation, then Yoga on Tap might just be the perfect event for you.

Pretoria Fields will be hosting the zen-filled, beer-infused event on Thursday.

Yogis and beer enthusiasts alike are encouraged to bring their own mats and their yoga selves.

It will begin at 6 p.m. on February 1, at Pretoria Fields Collective located at 120 Pine Avenue.

