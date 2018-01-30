Georgia Power announces bill reduction as part of Plant Vogtle Expansion

Georgia Power customers will see lower bills in 2018. (Source: Georgia Power)

Georgia Power customers will see lower bills in 2018.

The company filed an update Tuesday for how it plans to reduce customer costs over the next year for the Plant Vogtle Expansion.

Starting in April, customers using 1,000-kilowatt hours a month will pay $2.70 a month, and more savings could be added later in the year.

You'll also see a $75 credit distributed across three bills throughout the year.

Those are partially a result of recent changes in federal tax law.

This is separate from the agreement with the Public Service Commission on a way to refund customers $43.6 million they made over their allowed earnings in 2016.

The exact amount per customer and the date of the refunds have not been announced.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.