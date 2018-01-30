Man arrested after high-speed Thomasville chase

Thomas County deputies arrested a local man after he led authorities on a high-speed chase through the city over the weekend. He was out of jail for other crimes.

Deputies say that Terrance Ramon Thompson led them on a chase from a home on North MLK Junior Drive, all the way to South Street.

After crashing his car into a fence, officials say Thompson took off on foot, and they ran after him.

He was arrested a short distance later behind a vacant house.

Investigators say they found a small amount of crack cocaine in Thompson's car. He's now facing drug charges along with a slew of traffic violations.

"He took off fleeing in that car, running multiple stop signs, and accelerating through other traffic control devices, ignoring center lines on the roads..." said Drug Squad Commander Louis Schofill.

Officials say they originally stopped by Thompson's home to deliver an arrest warrant for probation violation.

The date for his initial appearance has not been set.

