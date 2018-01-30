How to avoid germs at the gym

Georgia Power customers will see lower bills in 2018. The company filed an update Tuesday for how it plans to reduce customer costs over the next year for the Plant Vogtle Expansion.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol says it's looking for trustworthy and compassionate people to work as public servants.More >>
Over the weekend, folks in South Georgia took to social media to express excitement over a big named country music star set to perform in Thomasville except it all turned out to be a scam.More >>
You go to the gym to work out and stay healthy, but with the flu and other viruses spreading rapidly right now, you could actually be putting yourself at risk of dangerous germs if you're not careful.More >>
Thomas Co. deputies arrested a local man after he led authorities on a high-speed chase through the city over the weekend. He was out of jail for other crimes.More >>
