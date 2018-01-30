GSP welcomes new applicants

The Georgia State Patrol says it's looking for trustworthy and compassionate people to work as public servants.

For some time now, the agency has been experiencing shortages in the state.

State troopers said you don't have to have any law enforcement experience. You do have to be 21 years old or turning 21 by the time you finish trooper school.

Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Zion believes many people don't apply because they think they don't qualify.

"We encourage anyone. This is a career where we are helping people, and so you would be surprised. Young, old, experienced or not, everyone brings something to the table and can really do well in this career," said Zion.

Besides enforcing traffic laws, Zion said they help with natural disasters, provide security for big events, and helps out other agencies in their area.

If you would like to apply for Trooper School, you can visit the Georgia State Patrol website.

