Asia Wilson is a Multimedia Journalist for WALB News 10.

She joined the team in January 2018.

Asia is a native of Salisbury, NC and calls the Charlotte area her home.

Prior to WALB, Asia was a News Contributor at WCCB Charlotte "The CW" and a Communications Specialist for a government agency.

Her stories have been on the desk of the North Carolina Governor several times.

During this time, she also worked as an independent contractor in the production department with the Charlotte Hornets, and volunteered some of her time with a Raycom Sports Media show called, "The ACC Blintz."

Asia graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University as a triple major in Broadcasting, Public Relations, and Journalism.

While in college she was the only journalism student to work with ESPN and DV Sports Media. After college, she went on to intern at WSOC and PBS both in Charlotte.

She has been featured in two independent films and most recently was selected as a Woman of Influence and one of Charlotte’s top 30 Most Successful Individuals under 30 years old.

Asia has a passion for all things news and sports. She is excited to tell your stories here in Southwest Georgia.

If you have a story idea, feel free to reach out!

