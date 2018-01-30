Adel Police stop drugs in Cook County

These items were confiscated from Paul Menendez and Rafael Santiago Conti (Source: Adel, GA PD)

These items were confiscated from Rashad Jones (Source: Adel, GA PD)

The Adel PD's Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit made three arrests in the last few days that will keep a significant amount of drugs off the streets.

Three arrests were made as the result of traffic violations that led to the stops on Interstate 75.

Sunday afternoon January 28, Rashad Jones, 30, of Montgomery Alabama, was arrested by Adel PD's Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit for speeding.

He was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart northbound on I-75. Officers found a large amount of marijuana, a scale, blunts, and blunt spray, which masks the smell of pot.

Jones was charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell, deliver, and distribute marijuana, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, and speeding.

On Friday morning January 26th the Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit stopped a 2014 Honda Accord, also for speeding northbound on Interstate 75.

In the car was a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, THC oil, and two packs of candied peach and grape rings with THC. Police also seized a set of scales and $1,350 in cash.

Adel PD arrested Paul Menendez, 23, and Rafael Santiago Conti, 27, both of Tampa, Florida. Both men were transported to the Cook County Jail where they were booked and jailed.

The driver, Menendez, was charged with speeding, window tint, schedule I drug possession, two counts, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell/deliver/distribute marijuana, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

The passenger, Rafael Santiago Conti, was charged with schedule I drug possession, two counts, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell/deliver/distribute marijuana, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

