Tackle your new year with an updated insurance plan

With a new year comes time to reflect on what new things are happening in your life. And it's a prime moment to evaluate what your insurance policy covers to make sure everything is set for the year.

Keep these tips handy as the year continues.

Finish recording holiday gifts:

With the holiday's complete, it's time to make sure you have added any new gifts like jewelry or other high-value items to your policy.

New year, new cars and drivers:

A new year has gone by, and now you are a year older. Are your rates in line with your age? Parents with children should also take note - will your child become a driver this year? Talk with your agent to determine your next steps.

Plan your travels:

If you are planning on taking a trip away from home this year, make sure you are up to date with any applicable policies you may need.

Custom solutions for you:

The independent agents at Fleming & Riles Insurance have over a century of service and commitment to Albany, Georgia, and the Southeast, and thrive on building long-term relationships with their clients.They offer diverse, in-depth knowledge in all areas of insurance, and can help you understand exactly what your policy covers.

Their new offices are located at 636 Pointe North Blvd in Albany, GA. Call them today at 229-436-2408 or 800-833-4379.

