Grant to help Lee Co. kids with literacy - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Grant to help Lee Co. kids with literacy

Lee County groups are working to get children ready for Pre-K at an early age. (Source: WALB) Lee County groups are working to get children ready for Pre-K at an early age. (Source: WALB)
Patsy Shirley is the Executive Director of Lee County Family Connection. (Source: WALB) Patsy Shirley is the Executive Director of Lee County Family Connection. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school.

The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.'

They are working in conjunction with the Lee County Family Connection, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, and the Library and Retired Teachers Association to get 3-year-olds who are not attending formalized Pre-K programs ready for school.

Executive Director of Lee County Family Connection, Patsy Shirley, said only 36 percent of low-income 3-year-olds are enrolled in a program. 

Starting in October, the groups are planning to offer a free 32-week program for students and parents to get them school-ready. 

"The parent component is educating them on the importance of reading to your child daily, how to sit and read to your child. Then we may discover some parents who have literacy issues themselves and then we can help them as well," said Shirley. 

The various organizations are working together to plan the program now. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Grant to help Lee Co. kids with literacy

    Grant to help Lee Co. kids with literacy

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-30 05:06:36 GMT
    Lee County groups are working to get children ready for Pre-K at an early age. (Source: WALB)Lee County groups are working to get children ready for Pre-K at an early age. (Source: WALB)

    People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school. The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.' 

    More >>

    People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school. The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.' 

    More >>

  • DCSS asks parents to leave sick kids home

    DCSS asks parents to leave sick kids home

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-01-30 05:00:54 GMT
    Dougherty county school officials said they are starting to see more sick kids. (Source: WALB)Dougherty county school officials said they are starting to see more sick kids. (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County school officials said they are starting to see an increase in the number of sick students. Officials said Monday many children are coming to school sick and having to be sent home. 

    More >>

    Dougherty County school officials said they are starting to see an increase in the number of sick students. Officials said Monday many children are coming to school sick and having to be sent home. 

    More >>

  • Albany's Safe City Coalition makes progress on strategic plan

    Albany's Safe City Coalition makes progress on strategic plan

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:58 PM EST2018-01-30 03:58:17 GMT
    Community leaders are working to develop a strategic plan to combat crime. (Source: WALB)Community leaders are working to develop a strategic plan to combat crime. (Source: WALB)

    Members of Albany's Safe City Coalition discussed their strategic plan on Monday night to help combat crime in Albany and make the community a safer place to live. 

    More >>

    Members of Albany's Safe City Coalition discussed their strategic plan on Monday night to help combat crime in Albany and make the community a safer place to live. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly