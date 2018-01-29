Grant to help Lee Co. kids with literacy

Lee County groups are working to get children ready for Pre-K at an early age. (Source: WALB)

People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school.

The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.'

They are working in conjunction with the Lee County Family Connection, Lee County Chamber of Commerce, and the Library and Retired Teachers Association to get 3-year-olds who are not attending formalized Pre-K programs ready for school.

Executive Director of Lee County Family Connection, Patsy Shirley, said only 36 percent of low-income 3-year-olds are enrolled in a program.

Starting in October, the groups are planning to offer a free 32-week program for students and parents to get them school-ready.

"The parent component is educating them on the importance of reading to your child daily, how to sit and read to your child. Then we may discover some parents who have literacy issues themselves and then we can help them as well," said Shirley.

The various organizations are working together to plan the program now.

