DCSS asks parents to leave sick kids home

J.D. Sumner is the spokesperson for the school system. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty county school officials said they are starting to see more sick kids. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County school officials said they are starting to see an increase in the number of sick students.

Officials said Monday many children are coming to school sick and having to be sent home.

In the recent week, school officials also saw an increase in absences.

Officials said it is typical to see the increase this time of year, but with the nationwide flu numbers at an epidemic level, they are taking extra caution.

On Monday notices went home to parents, reminding them not to send their sick children to school.

Officials ask that you take your child to the doctor to be checked before sending them back to school.

"Some of our principals and leaders are concerned some of these kids are not getting seen my doctors and professionals," said school system spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

The janitorial staff is doing what they can to keep the schools clean.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.