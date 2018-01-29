Former South GA correctional officer sentenced for trying to smuggle drugs to inmates

People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school. The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.'More >>
Dougherty County school officials said they are starting to see an increase in the number of sick students. Officials said Monday many children are coming to school sick and having to be sent home.More >>
Members of Albany's Safe City Coalition discussed their strategic plan on Monday night to help combat crime in Albany and make the community a safer place to live.More >>
A former correctional officer at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan was sentenced to spend more than six and a half years behind bars on Monday.More >>
One of the old two-story classroom buildings at Monroe High School is being demolished and it's making way for one of four new buildings on campus.More >>
