Former South GA correctional officer sentenced for trying to smuggle drugs to inmates

A former correctional officer at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan was sentenced to spend more than six and a half years behind bars on Monday.

In Albany Federal Court, Joshua Washington, 30, was sentenced to serve 80 months in Federal Prison for conspiracy to bring drugs into Calhoun State Prison.

Washington pleaded guilty in November, saying when he was a correctional officer he tried to bring 100 grams of pure meth and 500 grams of marijuana into the prison for the inmates.

Washington said he was promised $3,000.

