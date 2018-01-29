Man arrested on more than 100 counts of sexual exploitation of children

Members of Albany's Safe City Coalition discussed their strategic plan on Monday night to help combat crime in Albany and make the community a safer place to live.More >>
Members of Albany's Safe City Coalition discussed their strategic plan on Monday night to help combat crime in Albany and make the community a safer place to live.More >>
A former correctional officer at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan was sentenced to spend more than six and a half years behind bars on Monday.More >>
A former correctional officer at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan was sentenced to spend more than six and a half years behind bars on Monday.More >>
One of the old two-story classroom buildings at Monroe High School is being demolished and it's making way for one of four new buildings on campus.More >>
One of the old two-story classroom buildings at Monroe High School is being demolished and it's making way for one of four new buildings on campus.More >>
Seven Dougherty County schools have been named to the state's Beating the Odds list for 2017.More >>
Seven Dougherty County schools have been named to the state's Beating the Odds list for 2017.More >>
Community leaders and business owners will review the food truck ordinance research during Hahira's city council meeting on Tuesday.More >>
Community leaders and business owners will review the food truck ordinance research during Hahira's city council meeting on Tuesday.More >>