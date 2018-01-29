Man arrested on more than 100 counts of sexual exploitation of children

A man has been arrested in a Dougherty County Police investigation for 129 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Steven Anthony Sanders was arrested by deputies around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The arrest came after DCP issued warrants for Sanders' arrest.

Sanders has been booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

WALB is working to get more details on this arrest and will update the information as it comes in.

