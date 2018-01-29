Demolition progresses at Monroe High School

Part of the former two story classroom building being demolished (Source: WALB)

One of the old two-story classroom buildings at Monroe High School is being demolished and it's making way for one of four new buildings on campus.

The 1,200 student campus is not quite recognizable as construction crews are busy demolishing a two-story building.

And that's just one of multiple renovations happening over the next year.

Dougherty County School System Facilities Director Bob Fowler pointed on his blueprint, showing a former two-story building filled with classrooms. Now it is being demolished as part of the second phase of a nearly two-year-long project.

"When we got to looking at renovating it, we didn't have enough space above the ceiling to run the ductwork and utilities and that sort of stuff," explained Fowler, "And it became obvious very quickly that it would be cheaper to build a new building than it would be to try to renovate that building and put the work into that building."

So crews are working to replace that building and build a new gym that would be used for sports games.

Workers have already completed a new wing filled with classrooms.

But the building being demolished will now provide an art room, a sports medicine lab and a dance classroom.

"When we finish there will be four new wings of buildings there and all of the original Monroe will be gone, except for the auditorium," said Fowler.

The total project costs $36 million. After demolition is completed on the building, crews will begin adding a foundation in March.

The full project is set to be complete next February.

