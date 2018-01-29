7 Dougherty Co. schools recognized for 'beating the odds'

A former correctional officer at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan was sentenced to spend more than six and a half years behind bars on Monday.More >>
A former correctional officer at Calhoun State Prison in Morgan was sentenced to spend more than six and a half years behind bars on Monday.More >>
One of the old two-story classroom buildings at Monroe High School is being demolished and it's making way for one of four new buildings on campus.More >>
One of the old two-story classroom buildings at Monroe High School is being demolished and it's making way for one of four new buildings on campus.More >>
Seven Dougherty County schools have been named to the state's Beating the Odds list for 2017.More >>
Seven Dougherty County schools have been named to the state's Beating the Odds list for 2017.More >>
Community leaders and business owners will review the food truck ordinance research during Hahira's city council meeting on Tuesday.More >>
Community leaders and business owners will review the food truck ordinance research during Hahira's city council meeting on Tuesday.More >>
On Monday, a long-term public servant said good-bye to a position he has held for close to 20 years.More >>
On Monday, a long-term public servant said good-bye to a position he has held for close to 20 years.More >>