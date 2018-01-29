7 Dougherty Co. schools recognized for 'beating the odds' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

7 Dougherty Co. schools recognized for 'beating the odds'

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Seven Dougherty County schools have been named to the state's Beating the Odds list for 2017.

Beating the Odds is a statistical analysis that compares a school's actual performance on the College and Career Ready Performance Index.

It compares the performance of schools with similar characteristics across the state. 

Schools that perform higher than similar schools are considered "Beating the Odds." 

Monroe High School Principal Vinson Davis said the honor is tremendous.

"It really indicates for the community and to our teachers, our parents, that we go above and beyond to make sure that our school is still making progress and that has been huge for us in the last five years I know," said Davis. 

All of the DCSS schools that made the list include:

  • Albany High School
  • Albany Middle School
  • Robert A. Cross Middle School
  • Monroe Comprehensive High School
  • Merry Acres Middle School
  • Radium Springs Elementary School
  • West Town Elementary School

Dougherty County School System has three schools that have consistently found themselves on the list since the program started in 2012:

  • Radium Springs Elementary
  • Robert A. Cross Middle School
  • Merry Acres Middle School

