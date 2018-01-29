6 Dougherty Co. schools recognized for 'beating the odds'

Six Dougherty County schools have been named to the state's Beating the Odds list for 2017.More >>
Six Dougherty County schools have been named to the state's Beating the Odds list for 2017.More >>
The Adel PD's Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit made three arrests in the last few days that will keep a significant amount of drugs off the streets.More >>
The Adel PD's Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit made three arrests in the last few days that will keep a significant amount of drugs off the streets.More >>
TPD responded to that call shortly after 10 a.m. for an infant who was found unresponsive in a home on Henderson Street.More >>
TPD responded to that call shortly after 10 a.m. for an infant who was found unresponsive in a home on Henderson Street.More >>
People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school. The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.'More >>
People in Lee County are working to get kids at a very young age ready for school. The school system has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to help pilot a program they are calling 'Literate Lee.'More >>
Dougherty County school officials said they are starting to see an increase in the number of sick students. Officials said Monday many children are coming to school sick and having to be sent home.More >>
Dougherty County school officials said they are starting to see an increase in the number of sick students. Officials said Monday many children are coming to school sick and having to be sent home.More >>