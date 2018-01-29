Hahira to address food truck ordinance at city council meeting

A man has been arrested in a Dougherty County Police investigation for 129 counts of sexual exploitation of children.More >>
Community leaders and business owners will review the food truck ordinance research during Hahira's city council meeting on Tuesday.More >>
At its meeting Monday afternoon, the Albany City Commission has approved a resolution to help the Albany Museum of Art obtain a $1.5 million line of credit.More >>
North Valdosta is gaining some economic growth, as a new shopping plaza prepares to open in the next few months.More >>
With the flu epidemic in full swing, a large number of school bus drivers in Valdosta have fallen ill.More >>
