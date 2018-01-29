Hahira to address food truck ordinance at city council meeting

Community leaders and business owners will review the food truck ordinance research during Hahira's city council meeting on Tuesday.

Back in November, business owners signed a petition for a "reasonable ordinance" to regulate the trucks.

This would help to protect the economic impact local restaurants have on the community.

City Manager Jonathan Sumner said they want to find a fair solution for everyone.

"Once we can get a forum that everyone is happy with, we will have three consecutive readings and just have an opportunity to have it be adopted at that point," said Sumner.

The city council meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hahira Courthouse.

